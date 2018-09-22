Kemi Adeosun’s case is different from mine – Adebayo Shittu

news

The minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu has said that his case is different from ex-finance minister, Kemi Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery saga.

Adeosun recently resigned from President Buhari’s cabinet following allegations of certificate forgery levelled against her.

Premium Times also revealed that Adebayo skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The report stated that Shittu was born on March 23, 1953, studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, graduating in 1978.

He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, qualifying as a lawyer in 1979.

According to Premium Times, “Months of discreet checks at the NYSC headquarters showed that the communications minister did not present himself for service after graduation and is yet to do so till date.”

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, September 21, 2018, the minister said that he did not get a fake certificate like that of his former colleague.

Daily Post reports that he said “I left (University) in 1978 and left law school in 1979 and the constitution says anyone who qualifies to contest an election or who has gone through an election and wins, he is obligated to move through the House of Assembly which I did for four years, so it is a form of higher service as far as I’m concerned, and even now, I am still in service.

“There is a world of difference. Unfortunately, Kemi had a fake certificate, I didn’t present any. I didn’t have one; I simply followed the constitutional requirement that if you are qualified to contest an election, it is compulsory for you to serve the nation in the capacity that you won an election.”

According to Law Nigeria, section 13 of the NYSC Act states as follows:

(1) Any person—

(a) who fails to report for service in the service corps in the manner directed by the Directorate or as the case may be, prescribed pursuant to the provisions of this Act; or

ALSO READ: What the law says about skipping NYSC

(b) who refuses to make himself available for service in the service corps continuously for the period specified in subsection (2) of this section, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N2,000 or to imprisonment for a term of twelve months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Adebayo Shittu has also signified his interest to run for Governor in Oyo on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).