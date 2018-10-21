Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The exiled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed that he is in Israel.

The IPOB leader made this known during an online broadcast which he made on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

This is coming after photos of him praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem surfaced on social media on Friday, October 19, 2018.

During his broadcast, he called on everyone listening to observe a minute of silence for the 28 people who he said gave their lives to save him from the military.

Kanu said that the plan of the Nigerian government was to assassinate him under the guise of a military exercise.

You will recall that soldiers attacked to Operation Python Dance 2 allegedly launched an attack on his father’s compound on September 14, 2017.

Hails Fayose

In his broadcast, the IPOB leader hailed the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose for his support, and said that IPOB stands with him in his time of persecution.

Kanu also thanked Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Archbishop Anthony Obinna and many others for standing for the truth.

The IPOB leader expressed gratitude to the US President, Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu for standing with the Biafra group.

I will come back

The IPOB leader also vowed to return to Nigeria, adding that no mortal can kill him. His words: “I will return and I will bring help with me.”

Kanu thanked members of IPOB for standing their ground in the face of opposition and specially praised the women wing of the group in Akwa-Ibom and Imo states who protested.

He promised to ensure that those that carried out the assault on Igbo land will pay.

Gives condition to appear in court

Speaking on the allegations that he jumped bail, Kanu described it as false, adding that he was preparing to come to court before the alleged attempt on his life.

The IPOB leader also said that he is willing to come appear in court if the international community gives him assurances of his safety.

2019 Election

Speaking on the upcoming general elections, Kanu accused the North of registering children.

He also said that the people of Biafra are enlightened people, adding that they will not take part in what he called a charade.

“We will not be part of anything until there is a referendum," he added.

Grant Kanu presidential pardon

Meanwhile, a group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (ONYCW) has called on President Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon.

The group also called on the Federal Government to drop charges against all Biafra agitators in the interest of national reconciliation.