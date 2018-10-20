Pulse.ng logo
Grant Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB presidential pardon - Ohanaeze tells Buhari

Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon

This was made known in a statement signed by the group’s Deputy President General, Comrade Obinna Achionye in Ebonyi state on Friday.

Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon play

Nnamdi Kanu

(Guardian Nigeria )

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (ONYCW) has called on President Buhari to grants the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon.

According to Vanguard, this was made known in a statement signed by the group’s Deputy President General, Comrade Obinna Achionye in Ebonyi state on Friday, October  19, 2018.

In the interest of national reconciliation

ONYCW also called on the Federal Government to drop charges against all Biafra agitators in the interest of national reconciliation.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide also said Buhari should extend amnesty to IPOB just like he released 500 Boko Haram detainees in Kano state.

The group’s statement reads: “We received the news of sighting Nnamdi Kanu at Israel with Joy, and as he is observing the Sabbath ordinances and Prayers.

“We Urge President Buhari to grant him Presidential pardon and squash all legal proceedings against him and other Biafra agitators in the spirit of National reconciliation and forgiveness, if Federal government can release 500 Boko Haram detainees in Kano and planning to give Amnesty to Boko Haram,this gesture should be extended to Ipob, and reversal of the tag that Ipob is a terrorist organization is imminent and they should allow peace to reign.

“We beg the Ipob followers not to go to the street now in the spirit of jubilation in other not to create political tension in the South East and South/south and fall victims of security agents, Until Oyc persuade Federal Government to reverse its decisions against Ipob.

“We Urge the South East Governors to close ranks and rebuild the palace of HRH Eze I. Kanu, which was destroyed during the Python dance, and ask the leader, Nnamdi Kanu to change strategy and embrace the hands of genuine Igbo brothers and leaders, We still ask Ipob to have rethink on its decision of Proscribing The parent body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and disruption of Ohanaeze events and gathering.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu, wife spotted at suya joint in Ghana

“Oyc will lead any struggle to ensure self determination is not tagged terrorism, and ensure there is peaceful co existence between all stakeholders in Southeast.”

Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem

This is following reports that Nnamdi Kanu was seen in Jerusalem, praying at the Wailing Wall.

Before now, Kanu’s whereabouts has been unknown, following an alleged attack on his father's compound by soldiers on September 14, 2017.

IPOB has severally called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, claiming that Nigerian Army is holding keeping him at a secret location.

