Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to terrorism charges, remains stuck with DSS

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the case till November 10.

Nnamdi Kanu [AFP]
Nnamdi Kanu [AFP]

Leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pleaded not guilty to an amended seven-count charge during his anticipated court appearance in Abuja on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Federal Government in June 2021 re-arrested the separatist to face charges bordering on treasonable felony in connection to his agitation for an independent nation of Biafra.

He was immediately remanded to the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) but the secret police failed to produce him in court for his scheduled July 26 hearing, prompting adjournment to October 21.

The government recently amended Kanu's charges from five to seven, but he pleaded not guilty after they were read to him at a Federal High Court in the capital city on Thursday.

His application to be moved from the custody of the DSS to Kuje Correctional Service Centre was rejected by Justice Binta Nyako.

A similar application, filed in July, to be moved to Kuje was also rejected by the court.

Kanu's legal team has made repeated allegations that he's being subjected to mental and psychological torture in custody of the DSS.

Justice Nyako adjourned the case till November 10.

