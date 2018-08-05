NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Sunday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rains across parts of the country with prospects of morning thunderstorms over the north eastern states of Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Jigawa for Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook issued by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted possible rainfall over Kano and parts of Sokoto.

It added that the afternoon held better promise of rains for areas within Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The agency predicted that day and night temperature in the northern states would be between 29 degrees to 33 degrees celsius and 21 degrees to 24 degerees celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted that rains and thunderstorms were likely in the morning hours over parts of the central states of Taraba, Niger, Plateau, Benue and Nassarawa states as well as Abuja.

“Rainfall activities should shift westwards and be concentrated over parts of Kogi, Niger and Kwara later in the afternoon.

“Some rains are still probable over some high ground areas of Abuja, Kaduna and Plateau in the evening hours, though not expected to be heavy.

“Day and night temperature are expected to be in the range of 25 degrees to 31 degrees celsius and 17 degrees to 22 degrees celsius respectively.”

The agency further predicted that morning rains were likely over the South-east and its coast cities.

According to the prediction, very light rains and drizzle will prevail over the coast of the South-west and some parts of the inland areas.

It stated that day and night temperature in the southern states would be in the range of 26 degrees to 32 degrees celsius and 21 degrees to 23 degrees celsius respectively.