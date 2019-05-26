Following reports that Boko Haram insurgents killed 25 soldiers on Saturday, May 25, 2019, the Nigerian army has debunked the reports saying the sect did not kill any of its men.

Reuters had earlier reported that the insurgent group opened fire on some Nigerian soldiers who were escorting a group of evacuees from a village in Borno state and killed 25 of them and a number of civilians.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) told Reuters that Boko Haram “ambushed and surrounded the vehicles of both the soldiers and the civilians and opened fire on them.”

He added that “they exchanged fire for some minutes before the Boko Haram militants overpowered the soldiers.”

However, Sagir Musa, the Director, Army Public Relations (PRO) has dismissed the report in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He said, “Contrary to rumour and fake news circulating, there was no attack on any of our troops’ locations at Sabon Gari or any other locations in Borno State,” he said.

“I have spoken with the Special Force Commander in Damboa and he confirmed to me that there was nothing of such in Damboa or any of his locations as at Friday) and Saturday.”

Yoú’ll recall that on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the group released a video of some soldiers they claim to have captured on the battlefront in the north-east.

According to The Cable, the insurgents paraded some of the captives before cameras and they identified themselves with their military service numbers, units and names.

In the video, officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force explained how they were captured.