The Boko Haram sect has reportedly killed 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians in an ambush in Borno on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

According to Reuters, the insurgent group opened fire on the soldiers who were escorting a group of evacuees from a village in Borno state.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) told Reuters that Boko Haram “ambushed and surrounded the vehicles of both the soldiers and the civilians and opened fire on them.”

He added that “they exchanged fire for some minutes before the Boko Haram militants overpowered the soldiers.”

Yoú’ll recall that on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, the group released a video of some soldiers they claim to have captured on the battlefront in the north-east.

According to The Cable, the insurgents paraded some of the captives before cameras and they identified themselves with their military service numbers, units and names.

In the video, officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force explained how they were captured.