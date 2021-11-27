RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

The country’s fatality toll remained at 2,975, as no additional death was reported.

Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections. [Instagram/NCDC]

Six states in the federation recorded 41 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) listed the states as Lagos with 17 new cases, Plateau with 10 cases, and Bauchi, Kano and Rivers with four new cases each.

Niger State, which was added, recorded two new cases on Nov. 21.

The NCDC said in its daily update on Saturday that the 41 additional cases reported on Friday indicated a decrease of 24 new infections from the 65 cases reported on Thursday.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases increased the country’s infections toll to 213,924, but that only 3,833 were still active.

NCDC stated that 207,114 victims had been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals.

Nigeria has tested 3.4 million samples since it recorded its first COVID-19 case in February 2020.

