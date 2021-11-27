Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) listed the states as Lagos with 17 new cases, Plateau with 10 cases, and Bauchi, Kano and Rivers with four new cases each.

Niger State, which was added, recorded two new cases on Nov. 21.

The NCDC said in its daily update on Saturday that the 41 additional cases reported on Friday indicated a decrease of 24 new infections from the 65 cases reported on Thursday.

It stated also that the country’s fatality toll remained at 2,975, as no additional death was reported.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases increased the country’s infections toll to 213,924, but that only 3,833 were still active.

NCDC stated that 207,114 victims had been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals.