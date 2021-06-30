Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 related death, 11 new infections

This, the NCDC said, brings the total infections in the country to 167,543.

The new cases, the centre added, were reported in Kaduna-three, Oyo-three, Plateau-two, Rivers-two and Ogun-one.

“Today’s report doesn’t include data from Lagos state and the FCT. States with zero cases reported are Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Oyo and Sokoto,” NCDC said.

The NCDC said that Nigeria successfully managed 163,985, while 2,120 people died of complications.

The centre said that the the country’s active COVID-19 cases is now 1, 399.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

It added since the outbreak on Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,119 persons have lost their lives to the virus while 163,984 have recovered and have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in the country, remained effective against variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The centre said that the COVID-19 vaccine would slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and would also work to protect Nigerians from these new variants.

“Until you are fully vaccinated, you should keep yourself and others safer by: Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are around people not in your own household, both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

“Staying at least 6 feet apart from other people when possible. Keeping away from large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Washing your hands often and get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine,” it advised.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN), reports the NCD said Nigeria has continued to see a sharp drop in infections and deaths since March, 2021.

It added that Nigeria was not yet free from COVID-19.