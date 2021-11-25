RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The budget has been presented to the Appropriation Committee.

A crowd of Nigerians (image used for illustration) [Presidency]
A crowd of Nigerians (image used for illustration) [Presidency]

Over 15 years after its last national census, Nigeria might finally be ready to conduct a new one next year.

Recommended articles

The Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity announced on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 that over N190 billion has been budgeted for the exercise in the 2022 appropriation bill.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Alhaji Yau, said the allocation has been presented to the Appropriation Committee.

"We're waiting for the president to proclaim when the activities will commence," he told journalists.

Nigeria's last national census was conducted in 2006 when the nation's population was determined to be over 140 million.

The country has missed the 10-year global timeline to conduct another one, with its population figures since then mostly subjected to unreliable estimates.

The United Nations Population Fund reported in the 2019 State of the World Population Report that Nigeria's population had risen to 201 million, but the National Population Commission (NPC) reported months later that it was estimated at about 190 million.

According to The World Population Prospects 2017 report, Nigeria will jump from seventh and become the third most populated country in the world by 2050 with 300 million citizens.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]