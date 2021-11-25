Nigeria budgets N190 billion for national census next year

The Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity announced on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 that over N190 billion has been budgeted for the exercise in the 2022 appropriation bill.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Alhaji Yau, said the allocation has been presented to the Appropriation Committee.

"We're waiting for the president to proclaim when the activities will commence," he told journalists.

Nigeria's last national census was conducted in 2006 when the nation's population was determined to be over 140 million.

The country has missed the 10-year global timeline to conduct another one, with its population figures since then mostly subjected to unreliable estimates.

The United Nations Population Fund reported in the 2019 State of the World Population Report that Nigeria's population had risen to 201 million, but the National Population Commission (NPC) reported months later that it was estimated at about 190 million.