Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has gone into self-isolation following his presence at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting attended by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, who recently tested positive to coronavirus.

The meeting, which held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, was attended by a lot of governors.

In a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the governor said he decided to embark on self-isolation after realizing that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed contact cases of COVID-19.

Governor also said he and members of his family are waiting to be tested.

He said, “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja the whole of last week to participate in the APC National meeting with the President, The Nigeria Governors forum meeting, National Economic council meeting and the World bank breakfast meeting, as a way of leading by example I have placed my self on isolation and waiting to be tested, along with members of my family.

”The Governor has also directed that all his close aides and all cabinet members should subject themselves to self-isolation.”

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, it was announced that Bala Mohammed tested positive for coronavirus after his meeting with Mohammed Abubakar, the son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

