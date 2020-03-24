Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was announced by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

"At this point, it should be noted that the governor is in self-isolation as his doctors and officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken full charge of his quarantine," the statement read.

The governor is a known contact of Mohammed Abubakar, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who recently tested positive. The two met inside an Abuja-bound airplane in Lagos and shook hands.

The 61-year-old governor is the only one that tested positive out of six people, including his family and aides who accompanied him to Lagos, screened for the virus.

Gidado called for prayers on the governor's behalf and urged those who have had recent contact with him to immediately get tested.

While the NCDC is yet to officially acknowledge the governor's positive case, Nigeria has recorded 42 confirmed cases in six states - Lagos (29), FCT (7), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1), as of the time of reporting.

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced on Monday, March 23.