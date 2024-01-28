ADVERTISEMENT
New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new governor served as Auditor-General (Local Governments) in Yahaya Bello’s cabinet.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo
Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo

He made his decision known shortly after he was sworn in as the fifth Executive Governor of Kogi on Saturday in Lokoja.

Ododo is also retaining the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade and the State Security Adviser, retired Commodore Jerry Omodara.

The commissioner nominees are Wemi Jones, Kingsley Fanwo, Bashir Abubakar and Messrs Abdulsalami Ozigi, Idris Asiwaju, Mohammed Abdulmutalib, and Barr. Yunus Abdullahi.

Others include Sunday Faleke, Segun Joseph, Timothy Ojoma, Mrs Rabiat Momoh, and Dr Adams Abdulaziz.

Ododo also appointed Alhaji Ali Bello as his Chief of Staff; Mrs Hillary Ojoma as Deputy Chief of Staff and Elijah Jelele as Head of Service.

The governor also appointed a Chief Press Secretary, a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, a Director-General of Protocols, a Director-General of Government House and a Legal Adviser as some of his aides.

Ododo appealed to the leadership of the Kogi State House of Assembly to give all the nominees expeditious consideration to ensure unhindered operations in the Executive arm of government.

New Kogi Governor retains 9 out of Yahaya Bello's 16 commissioners

