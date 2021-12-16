NCC Boss says EFCC needs training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses

The training programme under the auspices of Digital Academy of The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN) was in collaboration with NCC and Sapphital Learning.

Danbatta acknowledged that there were internet criminals and cyber fraudsters but that it was necessary the EFCC distinguished legitimate online and internet businesses.

He noted that such training would help in order not to infringe into Nigeria’s digital economy.

The EVC, represented by the NCC Director of Digital Economy, Mr Austin Nwaulune, expressed excitement by the turn around impact that the training would have on SMEs in Nigeria.

He assured that the NCC would make available digital infrastructures to make SME flourish in all parts of the country.

He also stressed that by so doing more employment opportunities would be created while poverty and societal vices would be reduced to the barest minimum.

He, however, said there were no more borders and boundaries in SMEs in view of the availability of digital platforms and enjoined beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the opportunities.

Earlier, the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Rada, said there were over 41.1 million SMEs in the country contributing about 7.64 per cent to Nigeria exports every year.

He said besides contributing about 49.8 per cent to nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the SMEs employed 69 million people across the country.

Rada, who was represented by the Director of Enterprises Development and Promotion, Mr Monday Ewans, said SMEDAN operated on five different pillars to ensure the growth and development of SME in the country.

He said that the digital training programme was SMEDAN’s answer to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has helped us to discover that we can sit in the four corners of our comfort zones and operate our various businesses,” he said.

Ms. Sarah Onuoha, a trainee, expressed delight and described the gesture as a great privilege.