RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy says supplementary list of recruitment circulating online is fake

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”fake” a purported sectional list of supplementary candidates in its recruitment trending online and amplified by an online newspaper of questionable integrity.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.
Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the list was fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.

Recommended articles

The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

He added that the NN was currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story

Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged N2bn graft: Court admits ex-Surveyor-General to N100m bail

COVID-19: How Nigeria disappointed experts – Aregbesola

Navy says supplementary list of recruitment circulating online is fake

Court grants suspects N7m bail over clash between masquerade group, Muslims

NMA says Astrazeneca vaccine effective against Delta variant of COVID-19

Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme in his name

PDP asks court to sack Gov Matawalle over defection to APC

Borno to receive over 200,000 Nigerians chased to nieghbouring countries by Boko Haram

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to equip security agencies