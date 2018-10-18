NANS disowns online publication calling for protest against JAMB

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Monday disowns an online publication, calling on students to stage protest at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Boards (JAMB) office on Wednesday.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Mr Azeez Adeyemi made the disclaimer in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Adeyemi noted that the union was already in talks with the authorities in JAMB on issues that affected admission seekers in Nigeria.

He stated that the situation had not gotten to the stage of protest, saying that the union was still talking with JAMB.

“NANS’ leadership shall call on Nigerian students for a mass action across all states of the federation, if and only if JAMB Registrar fails to yield to the demands of NANS.

“It will interest you to know that few persons that are not feeling comfortable with the achievements recorded by JAMB in recent years are financing some agents of distractions to frustrate the efforts of the Board.

“We have demanded for an urgent reduction in fees charged by the board payable by admission seekers and graduating students in Nigeria.

“We hereby call on the appropriate authority to, as a matter of necessity, arrest any set of persons seen protesting at the JAMB office on Wednesday as issued in a press statement circulated on social media.

“NANS national leadership, strongly dissociates itself from such persons, as there is no other apex student body above or beyond NANS,” he said.

He added that NANS would continue to agitate for the rights and welfare of its members, and has not relinquished its responsibility to any individuals or group of persons.