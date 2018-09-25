Pulse.ng logo
NANS appeals to leadership of labour unions to suspend proposed strike

Minimum Wage Saga NANS appeals to leadership of labour unions to suspend proposed nationwide strike

  Published: 2018-09-25
Labour Unions are demanding drastic increases in minimum wage. play Minimum Wage Saga: NANS appeals to leadership of labour unions to suspend proposed nationwide strike (Pulse)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed United Labour Congress (ULC) to consider the weak economy of the country in its decision to commence the proposed indefinite nationwide strike on Thursday.

The leadership of the three unions, ULC, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress had harmonised their separate demands and agreed to peg the minimum wage at N65, 000.

They had also informed government and private sector employers about their decision through the tripartite minimum wage negotiating committee.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Bestman Okereafor, made the plea in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

The students’ body said that its appeal was predicated on the fact that the ailing nation’s economy, which only recently came out of recession, could further be worsened by the strike.

Okereafor, however, urged the Federal Government to seriously dialogue and meet workers’ demands as much as possible.

The attention of the national leadership of all Nigerian students under the auspices of NANS has been drawn to the proposed nationwide industrial action to be embarked upon by some organised unions.

“NANS has no doubt that if the planned strike should hold, it will greatly affect all sectors of the nation’s economy negatively, especially the students’ constituency.

“Especially, considering the fact that Nigerians are just gradually moving out of the pain of the recent recession of the economy had on them,” Okereafor said.

NANS said that it was passionately appealing to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency to look into the plights of workers and meet their demands.

NAN recalls that the workers unions have jointly given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum which expires on Thursday, to press for the N65,000 being demanded as minimum wage.

