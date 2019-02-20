A statement by Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, said that the fumigant was toxic and dangerous to human health.

Methyl bromide is odorless, colourless, non corrisive and non flammable and highly toxic to a broad spectrum of insects.

It is a class one, Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS), which depletes the ozone layer due to releass of bromine atom.

In humans, it is readily absorbed through the lungs and most problems occur as a result of inhalation, Adeyeye said.

The DG said that methyl bromide could cause incalculable damage to the nervous system.

She added that its odourless nature, and the fact that symptoms of its damage to the human body took a long time to manifest made it more dangerous.

She said that NAFDAC was presently carrying out surveillance aimed at identifying importers of the dangerous pesticide for sanction.

She advised farmers and importers and dealers in agricultural inputs to desist from using methyl bromide, urging them to contact the closest NAFDAC office to them for safer alternatives.