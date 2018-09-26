Pulse.ng logo
N2.5b Fraud: PDP asks Buhari to investigate his wife's aide

Aisha Buhari

(Punch)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to launch an investigation into the alleged N2.5b fraud involving the aide of his wife, Aisha Buhari.

The party called on Buhari to do the right thing rather than trying to suppress the matter.

Mrs. Buhari had earlier called for the arrest of  her Aide-De-Camp, Sani Baba-Inna.

According to Premium Times, Baba-Inna was receiving donations from politicians and business people on behalf of the First Lady without her knowledge.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said “President Buhari, by now, must have learnt that Nigerians are not buying the lame denial by our First Lady, who had rushed to town to disown her detained security aide, Sani Baba Inna, just because the lid is off the can of worms.

“This scandal has further vindicated the stand of the PDP that President Buhari presides over a government of corruption, where his close relatives, officials and a cabal of associates are enmeshed in sleazy deals but parading as saints.

“It is instructive to note that the First Lady has already admitted that her detained security aide defrauded unsuspecting associates and officials.

“PDP and indeed Nigerians have always pointed to the very expensive lifestyle and personal effects, including posh jewelries, daily paraded by close relatives of Mr. President, thus belying gimmicks and stunts of the first family being saintly and pro-poor.

“Also, there have been allegations of acquisitions of sprawling and choice property in Nigeria and other countries by persons close to the President.

“Since the First Lady, in her statement, confessed that her security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials.

ALSO READ: DSS speaks on arrest of Aisha Buhari's aide over N2.5bn

“Moreover, the PDP invites Nigerians to note that the Presidency has suddenly gone dumb on a N2.5 billion fraud under its roof. Does this not amount to admittance of complicity by the Buhari Presidency, which is becoming notorious as a den of certificate forgers and persons of questionable character.

“We, therefore, hold that since issues have been joined and high profile personalities in the Presidency named, we hope this matter will not be swept under the carpet.”

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has stated that she never asked her aide to receive favours on her behalf.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

