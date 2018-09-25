Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

DSS speaks on arrest of Aisha Buhari’s aide over N2.5bn fraud

Aisha Buhari DSS speaks on arrest of First Lady’s aide over alleged N2.5bn fraud

Here what the DSS has to say about the arrest of Aisha Buhari’s aide over an alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Department of State Services (DSS), has reacted to media report regarding the custody of Aisha Buhari’s Aide De Camp, Sani Baba-Inna.

According to Premium Times, Baba-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, received about N2.5 billion from politicians and business people on behalf of Mrs Buhari and then kept the cash to himself.

Mrs Buhari who ordered the Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the case was, however, not satisfied with the investigation.

She ordered the DSS to take up the matter.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari canvasses justice, equity

In a reaction on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who earlier denied knowledge of the case confirmed that the aide was with the secret Police.

“He was handed over by the Police and investigation is ongoing,” Afunanya said.

A member of the Baba-Inna family said that the DSS had allowed Hassana, the wife of the ADC to meet him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet
3 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for...bullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole her N2.5bn”
Buhari President departs for New York Sunday, addresses UNGA73 Tuesday
World Peace Day Aisha Buhari canvasses justice, equity
Aisha Yesufu BBOG member slumps during protest for Leah Sharibu, UN workers
Pulse Blogger Minister’s resignation: minus for feminists
D'Tigress Here are the 12 players to the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup
In Plateau Gunmen kill 62-year-old man, injure 3 others
Independence Day Celebration Federal Government assures of maximum security
Buhari President arrives China for summit

Local

In Borno Police foil another kidnap attempt of APC Chairman’s son
Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria
Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria
U.S. woos young Nigerians to study in its 47,000 institutions
EducationUSA U.S. woos young Nigerians to study in its 47,000 institutions
2019 General Elections Nigerians decry NASS resumption postponement
X
Advertisement