news

The Department of State Services (DSS), has reacted to media report regarding the custody of Aisha Buhari’s Aide De Camp, Sani Baba-Inna.

According to Premium Times, Baba-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, received about N2.5 billion from politicians and business people on behalf of Mrs Buhari and then kept the cash to himself.

Mrs Buhari who ordered the Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the case was, however, not satisfied with the investigation.

She ordered the DSS to take up the matter.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari canvasses justice, equity

In a reaction on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, spokesperson of the service, Peter Afunanya, who earlier denied knowledge of the case confirmed that the aide was with the secret Police.

“He was handed over by the Police and investigation is ongoing,” Afunanya said.

A member of the Baba-Inna family said that the DSS had allowed Hassana, the wife of the ADC to meet him.