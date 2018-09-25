Aisha Buhari calls for arrest of aide who “stole her N2.5bn”

news

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly called for the arrest of her Aide De Camp, Sani Baba-Inna, for stealing her N2.5 billion.

According to Premium Times, Baba-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, received huge donations from politicians and business people on behalf of Mrs Buhari and then kept the cash to himself.

Mrs Buhari requested the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and compel Baba-Inna to refund the money.

The police officer was arrested Friday, September 21, 2018, and has remained in detention. An associate of the ADC said the accused has however denied the allegation.

“The IG said the matter must be investigated immediately and the house of the ADC was raided,” a source said.

“Shockingly, investigators only found N1,200 cash in the House. His bank account was also investigated and had only a balance of N30,000 while the transaction records showed that most credits to the account were his salaries and allowances.”

Investigation by the Police, a source said, showed that the President’s wife must have been wrongly informed as there was nothing to show or prove that such huge sums of money was in the custody of Baba-Inna.

“For instance, one of those named was the IG of Police himself,” the source said. “But the IG said he has never passed any money through Baba-Inna.”

Mrs Buhari, not satisfied with the investigation, then asked the State Security Service (SSS) to "take over the case and get her money back”.

On the orders of the Wife of the President, SSS operatives reportedly took custody of Baba Inna.