ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on Feb. 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports competition at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Mother of late Chrisland pupil says her daughter had no medical condition
Mother of late Chrisland pupil says her daughter had no medical condition

Recommended articles

Adeniran said this on Friday before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court during the continuation of the cross-examination by Chrisland counsel, Ajibola Ariba, who held the brief for Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).

According to her, the family doctor told her that her daughter could be having anxiety due to the upcoming examination.

She said anxiety means panic and it is not a medical condition as anybody could be anxious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariba further presented the court with video footage showing the witness speaking with visitors, including actresses Yvonne Jegede and Bimbo Thomas, who paid her condolence visits.

He told the court that in the video, Adeniran was captured narrating to her guests who paid her a condolence visit an incident when her husband held her daughter and tried to pet her to sleep after she had woken up and prepared for school at 1.00 a.m.

The witness confirmed to the court that she was the one captured in the video which had earlier been uploaded to the Internet after it was played back to her.

The counsel, thereafter, tendered it and it was admitted into evidence following no objections from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins and other defence counsel.

The witness told the court that the inter-house sports competition took place in Agege because the school asked parents to come to the stadium as the venue for the sports activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariba, thereafter, informed the court that he was done with his cross-examination of the witness.

The prosecution also informed the court of bringing four other witnesses to testify.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government, on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland Schools, its principal and vice principal and two others with the killing of the student.

The 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on Feb. 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports competition at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal) and Victoria Nwatu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogala adjourned the matter to March 11 for continuation of trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Channel your energy towards resolving Nigeria's problems, NLC replies Tinubu

Channel your energy towards resolving Nigeria's problems, NLC replies Tinubu

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Women, youths' involvement in drug abuse now frightening - NDLEA boss

Women, youths' involvement in drug abuse now frightening - NDLEA boss

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wike assures security at Law school Abuja [NAN]

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Picture of the rice distribution by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos on Friday [NAN]

At least 4,000 Lagos residents benefit from sale of rice seized by Customs

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan