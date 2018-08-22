Miyetti Allah: ‘If Saraki doesn’t resign, we’ll kick him out’

news

Pastoralists under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have warned Senate President Bukola Saraki about holding onto his position.

Saraki is under intense pressure to relinquish his position as senate president after he defected from the APC to the PDP on July 31.

The governing APC has threatened him with an impeachment if he doesn’t resign and he’s been called a cunning snake in APC circles.

In an interview with Punch, Garus Gololo who is the coordinator of MACBAN in Benue state, said Saraki has overstayed his welcome as senate president and risks facing dire consequences if he doesn’t throw in the towel.

Undermining the presidency

According to Gololo, Saraki has been undermining President Muhammadu Buhari way too long to remain senate president.

“It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as senate president, more so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organize the national assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need”, Gololo said.

Gololo added that, “Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses.

“Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that will preside over the affairs of the senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the national assembly. Therefore we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the senate or we will force him out.”

A warning for Ortom

Miyetti Allah has been blamed for a spate of violent attacks and murders in Benue and most of the middle belt, by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and several groups.

The body has vehemently stated its opposition to an anti-grazing law which seeks to restrict its pastoralists to ranches and curb their traditional nomadic grazing practices.

Gololo told Punch that Ortom’s anti-grazing law won’t see the light of day. “Ortom should forget about anything called Miyetti Allah and grazing law and fight for his re-election because Benue people and his new party (PDP) have rejected him”, he said.

Governor Ortom recently joined a host of big name politicians to make the switch from the APC to the PDP.