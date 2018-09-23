Pulse.ng logo
Minimum Wage: Jigawa Govt. will pay whatever committee agrees

New Minimum Wage Jigawa Govt. will pay whatever committee agrees

Minimum Wage: Jigawa Govt. will pay whatever committee agrees

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has pledged to pay the new minimum wage that is agreed upon by the tripartite committee constituted by the Federal Government

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jigawa chapter, Malam Usman Ya’u made the disclosure in Dutse on Sunday.

Ya’u said that in spite of the impasse in the committee’s meeting that led to the national leadership of the NLC giving a 14-day ultimatum which started on Sept. 12, to the tripartite committee to finish its assignment and announce a new minimum wage.

“I am, however, glad to assure the workers in Jigawa that the state government, led by Gov. Muhammadu Badaru, has expressed readiness to pay whatever is agreed upon by the committee,’’ he said.

The chairman said that labour was not happy with the delay on the issue of new minimum wage, particularly since the tripartite committee was set up in 2017 and held the public hearings in the six geo-political zones.

Ya’u said that in view of the ultimatum by labour to government, Jigawa Council of NLC will on Sept. 24 hold its executive council meeting to deliberate on the directives from the National Secretariat and other issues affecting workers.

