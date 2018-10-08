Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba

Minimum Wage FG to announce figure as committee completes assignment - Wabba

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba play

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba

(Punch)

The Federal Government is set to announce the new minimum wage as the Tripartite Committee completes its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, made this known while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the committee used the two-day to reconvene and deliberate on a new minimum wage figure that was acceptable to all employers of labour in the country.

“I want to assure workers that all has been concluded and will be passed for signing within the week.

“I also want to appreciate the Organised Private Sector, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) for their resolve to pay the new minimum wage when it is signed into law,” he said.

The NLC president, however, refused to disclose the figure arrived at by the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage.

Wabba said the presidency would make it public after deliberation by the National Economic Council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), on Sept. 30, suspended its warning strike on a new minimum wage embarked upon on Sept. 26.

ALSO READ: NLC declares warning strike over minimum wage, demands N56,000

The organised labour had embarked on the strike after a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government for failing to reconvene meeting to come out with its own figure on the new minimum wage.

The three unions had demanded N65,500 as new minimum wage for workers, while the private employers and some state governors were proposing N25,000.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
2 Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other...bullet
3 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling...bullet

Related Articles

Ayuba Wabba NLC calls off nationwide strike
NLC Strike Presidency summons leadership of organised labour
NLC Strike Banks offer skeletal services in Niger
Nationwide Strike NLC officials disrupt inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank
Minimum Wage Saga NLC strike paralyses business activities
NLC Strike Bauchi expresses satisfaction over compliance level
SERAP Group tells presidency to recover stolen funds to fund minimum wage

Local

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said Nigeria Air would take off in December with 15 leased aircraft and said talks have been held with manufacturers Airbus and Boeing to buy new aircraft
Nigeria Air Sirika to address stakeholders, public on suspension
Melaye fails to honour Police invitation over protest clash
Melaye Senator fails to honour Police invitation over physical clash with officers during protest
Senate suspends APC lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege
NASS Resumption Omo-Agege says Saraki must quit Senate Presidency
Ortom, Benue lose to EFCC in court over fraud investigation
Ortom Benue loses to EFCC in court over investigation into fraudulent dealings
X
Advertisement