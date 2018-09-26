Pulse.ng logo
NLC declares warning strike over minimum wage, demands N56,000

Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000

The strike will commence by midnight on Wednesday and remain in force until further directives are conveyed.

  • Published:
NLC declares warning strike over minimum wage, demands N56,000 play An NLC protest against low wages (Pulse.ng)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has orderd its members to commence on an indefinite warning strike after the Federal Government failed to heed its 14-day ultimatum on an upward review of the national minimum wage from N18,000.

In a statement issued by the union's General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, in Abuja on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, the strike will commence by midnight on Wednesday and remain in force until further directives are conveyed.

"Representatives of organized labour, after due consultation and meetings, have therefore agreed that all unions and our Civil society allies should embark on a warning strike from midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018,” the statement said.

"All affiliates and state councils are therefore expected to mobilize their members nationwide to ensure total compliance," his statement read.

The strike is the latest in the union's face-off with the Federal government over the national minimum wage which is set at N18,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a 30-member tripartite  committee responsible for the negotiation of a new national minimum wage on November 27, 2017.

Even though the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had promised that the committee would come up with a recommendation by the end of September 2018, he's appeared less confident in the past few weeks. State governors, who have six members on the committee, have also been pushing back on a new minimum wage with wide-ranging complaints about its implications.

NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have accused the Federal Government of lack of commitment to reviewing the national minimum wage and have demanded an upward review to N56,000.

