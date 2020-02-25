As earlier reported by Pulse Nigeria, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 convicted Metuh, on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

Justice Abang sentenced Metuh to thirty-nine years imprisonment in respect to Counts One to Three.

On Count Four, the former PDP spokesman was sentenced to five years while he got seven, three and seven years for Counts Five, Six, and Seven years respectively.

He, however, held that all the sentences should run concurrently, with effect from February 25, 2020.

Metuh's lawyer, Abel Ozioko, speaking with newsmen after the judgement, said the judge was carrying out an experiment on his client.

“The judge confessed that an issue like this is novel; in other words, he was carrying out an experiment.

“For me, this is a good example of bad judgement, and we have our appeal in our hands, I still have confidence in the law court and we are heading upstairs to the three wise men to know whether he is right or wrong,” he maintained.

Following the judgement, Metuh was taken to the Nigerian Correctional Service to begin his prison terms pending the hearing of an appeal when it is eventually filed.