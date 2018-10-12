news

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) has once again raised alarm over an assassination attempt on his life by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) early on Friday, October 12, 2018, to allege that officers arranged by the Kogi State government invaded his home in Kogi at 1am to kill him.

The outspoken lawmaker also noted that he has evidence of the assassination attempt and will write a petition to the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He posted, "2 i/c mopol,OC SARS & 2 1/c SARS and 3 full load of policemen ilegally arranged by ADC to Kogi State Governor came to my country home in Aiyetoro Gbede to possibly assasinate me at 1am.

"I have profound evidence of this. I will take them up on this. I will write the UN and ICC."

