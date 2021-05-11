Marwa reshuffles directors at NDLEA, creates new directorate

He said that the exercise was announced by the NDLEA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), retired Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa, at a meeting with directors at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The statement quoted Marwa as saying that the new movement was to propel the agency to greater achievements.

“In the new changes which take effect from May 11, the former Director of Administration and Establishment, Mr Ezekiel Epeso, moves to Technical Services as Director in charge.

“The former Head of Internal Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Sani, becomes the new Director of Administration and Establishment; while Mr Pius Gamde, an Assistant Director, Legal Services, is now the Director of Internal Affairs and Provost Marshal of the agency.

“The former Director of Technical Services, Mr Ahmed Ninigi has now been moved to a newly created directorate as Commander, Strike Force and Director, Special Duties,” the statement read.

The NDLEA boss, according to the statement, said the various tactical and Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) teams across the commands had been merged and renamed Strike Force, which will now function under the new directorate headed by Ninigi.

“NDLEA is now repositioned to effectively take on the drug cartels and syndicates operating in any part of the country.