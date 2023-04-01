Man opposing Tinubu's inauguration shouts 'Obidients' as he was being removed from plane

The yet-to-be-identified man was said to have caused disturbances to other passengers aboard the Ibom Air flight following his lone protest that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must never be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

In one of the video clips of the incident that has now gone viral online, the middle-aged man can be seen in a struggle with no fewer than six airport security officers who wanted to evacuate him after holding up the aircraft for more than an hour.

The incident caused the flight, scheduled to take off at 6pm, to still be grounded as of 7pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the troublesome passenger could be heard shouting as he was being dragged off the aisle, “Obidients you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

Another clip of the incident showed when the man was arguing with other passengers that had challenged him for staging such a protest aboard a flight when he could have approached the court for redress.

But he doubled down by saying, "I'm a PhD holder in Law and I will still say what I'm saying," to which one of the passengers replied by telling him to " go to the court, this is not a court."

This is coming two days after the Department of State Services (DSS) said it uncovered plans by some political actors to install an interim government in the country to prevent the President-elect from being sworn in on May 29.

This was contained in a statement by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT