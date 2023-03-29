BREAKING: DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

The secret police said the plotters planned to embark on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as secure frivolous court injunctions to prevent the inauguration scheduled for May 29, 2023.

These were disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on the evening of Tuesday, March 29, 2023.

He said: "The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria. The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

"The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace-loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country."

This is coming amid several agitations by the two main opposition candidates and some civil organisations who are calling for the President-elect not to be sworn in on May 29, 2023, over alleged claims that he was not properly elected.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed specifically told President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola that inaugurating Tinubu will amount to "illegality."

There have also been a series of protests in the nation's capital, Abuja, since Tinubu was declared the winner with the latest seeing some demonstrators matching to the Defence Headquarters building on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to demand military intervention.

Meanwhile, the DSS spokesman said some of the protests are being sponsored by the planners of the interim government.

The statement added: "The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency.

"Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

"The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States.

"It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

"Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

"Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation.