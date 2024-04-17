Makinde demolishes building where Yoruba Nation agitators operate from

The building, located on Toye Oyesola Street in Ibadan, the state capital, was demolished on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni, has confirmed the demolition of the building.

Recall that on Saturday, April 13, some armed men identified as Yoruba nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat, attempting to break into the Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arm-bearing invaders were reportedly dressed in military camouflage and covered their faces with masks and scarves.

But the policemen on duty at the Governor’s Office, operatives of the South-West Security Network codenamed Amotekun, and other security reinforcements subdued the invaders.

On Wednesday, the Oyo State Police arraigned at least 29 suspected members of the group in court.

The charges against them include treasonable felonies, unlawful association, illegal possession of weapons, and behaviour likely to incite unrest.

Days before the group invaded the Oyo State Government House, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, a widow of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, had declared Yoruba’s secession from Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modupe in a viral video announced that Yorubas have seceded from Nigeria effective Friday, April 12, 2024.

She said, “We are Indigenous people, we’re sovereign people, we’re ethnic nationalists. We’ve decided to secede from Nigeria on November 20, 2022. And today, April 12, 2024, we decided to finally leave Nigeria.

“I, Modupe Onitiri Abiola, proclaimed the sovereignty of the democratic republic of Yoruba today, Friday, April 12, 2024. From today henceforth, Yorubaland has commenced its own republic. By that virtue, it’s now become the newest nation in the world,” she said in the clip.