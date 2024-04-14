Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

In a video that has gone viral online, Modupe announced that Yorubas have seceded from Nigeria effective Friday, April 12, 2024.

Proclaiming the sovereignty of the democratic republic of Yoruba, the secessionist said that Yoruba has become the newest nation in the world and 55th in Africa.

"We are Indigenous people, we're sovereign people, we're ethnic nationalists. We've decided to secede from Nigeria on November 20, 2022. And today, April 12, 2024, we decided to finally leave Nigeria.

"I, Modupe Onitiri Abiola, proclaimed the sovereignty of the democratic republic of Yoruba today, Friday, April 14, 2024. From today henceforth, Yorubaland has commenced its own republic. By that virtue, it's now become the newest nation in the world," she said in the clip.

Though recorded on Friday, the video emerged after some Yoruba nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat in the Agodi area of the state on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Dressed in foreign military camouflage and other paraphernalia, the arm-bearing invaders attempted to break into the Oyo Governor's office and the state House of Assembly complex.

However, they were subdued by a combined effort of policemen on duty at the Governor’s Office, soldiers, operatives of the South-West Security Network codenamed Amotekun and other security reinforcements.

The Nigerian Army later announced that nine of the intruders were arrested, while one semi-automatic pump action rifle and ammunition were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, a report later emerged that the irredentists were members of the ‘Ominira Yoruba,’ a secessionist group led by Modupe.

This was confirmed by Prof Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Nation self-determination group and Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in a statement on Sunday.

Nigerians express concern.

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development, particularly the controversial declaration, which many have termed a treasonable offence.

Below are some of the reactions

High Treason in South West Nigeria: Deluded Yoruba Nation activist Ms Modupe Onitiri-Abiola declares "Sovereign Democratic Republic of Yoruba". Modupe claims she has reclaimed Yorubaland from Nigeria and that South West Nigeria is no longer part of Nigeria. "Yoruba Army" formed. - @ogundamisi

activist Ms Modupe Onitiri-Abiola declares "Sovereign Democratic Republic of Yoruba". Modupe claims she has reclaimed Yorubaland from Nigeria and that South West Nigeria is no longer part of Nigeria. "Yoruba Army" formed. - @ogundamisi Yoruba nation agitators,why are you throwing stones at the propellers of the plane when one of your illustrious sons is now the pilot? - @ShehuSani

agitators,why are you throwing stones at the propellers of the plane when one of your illustrious sons is now the pilot? - @ShehuSani That Yoruba nation thing in Ibadan could have ended up worse. They came prepared to cause mayhem with cutlasses and guns. The state needs to start engaging these non state actors with extreme prejudice. If they know they will most likely end up dead, they will stop trying to commit treason. - @Osi_Suave

I read the Yoruba comments under the video where this lunatic declared the so called Yoruba Nation madness and I was happy to find out that no single Yoruba person is supporting this madness. Southeast couldn't have become what it is today if igbos rose up against IPOB. - @GoziconC

I just saw a tweet from the prime minister in finland, and a video from the Yoruba nation president in london … my conclusion is that both of these groups are made up of power hungry, delusional humans That have self esteem issues - @charlesbanky