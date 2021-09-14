Maiden edition of Governance Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention award to hold December

Speaking to newsmen, the Managing Director of the firm Dr. Foluso Amusa said the award would also promote development, learning and implementation of GRC & Anti-FinCrime solutions in Nigeria while rewarding businesses, institutions and professionals who have been exceptional in adding values to the GRC & FinCrime Prevention (Anti money Laundering and counter terrorism financing measures) space.

“Governance Risk Compliance & Financial Crime Prevention Awards was inspired by continual efforts of firms keeping abreast and up to date with evolving and changing regulatory landscape across the various services, products and industries," Amusa said.

“In countries like USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the EU countries firms are being recognized for distinguishing themselves as pacesetters across the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention sectors yearly.

"It is therefore also important that the efforts of firms and professionals in these fields who are doing a lot of work by adhering to regulations and global standards should be recognized and rewarded in Nigeria at the first instance and Africa at large”.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do; celebrating the long overdue brilliance, hard work and excellence of these organisations and professionals in these fields," he added.

"This is going to be a yearly event so that we can continue to encourage and reward best practises in the GRC & Financial Crime Prevention sector.

He stated that GRC & Fincrime Prevention Awards will encourage and promote industry best practices and adherence to prevailing local and international regulations and standards.