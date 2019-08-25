The lawmaker and road users in separate interviews commended ongoing repairs on various sections but asked for speedy completion of the project to ease congestion and discomfort to road users.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who took a trip on the highway, report that potholes and gullies doted various sections of the highway.

However, workmen were seen carrying out construction works simultaneously on three sections of the highway where contracts have been awarded to three different contractors.

Workmen were seen laying sand base on section one of the project which spans from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, being supervised by the Lagos State Government.

Workers were seen carrying out construction works on section two of the project which spans from Okomaiko to Agbara being supervised by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

NAN reports that workmen were doing earth and drainage works on various portions of section three which spans from Agbara to Seme border being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Mr Nelson Kutor, a FERMA Engineer supervising work on section two told NAN at Igbo-Elerin, Lagos, that milling and laying of stone base had been completed on about two kilometres stretch.

“We are desilting the median drain. we have done scarification of the surface about two kilometres and at the same time laying stone base,’’ he said.

Kutor noted that the construction was being slowed down by heavy vehicular movement on the axis and rainfall.

Also, Mr Li Faping, the Site Manager, Wizchino Worldwide Engineering Ltd, contractors handling rehabilitation of the section told NAN that the firm was “stabilising critical parts of the road first’’.

Avoseh who spoke with NAN on telephone, commended various efforts and visit by prominent politicians and government officials to resolve problems on the highway.

The former lawmaker who represented Badagry Constituency1in the Lagos State House of Assembly, however, appealed for “speedy completion of the projects to reduce hardship people are facing on this road’’.

Mr Kenechukwu Nwaka, a Publisher, who lives on the Badagry axis, told NAN that the highway has “become a terrible and monstrous road, people are robbed daily because of the gridlock’’.

“I live around Ja Michael Bus Stop. Last year, the landlords here went on rampage and government came in with several promises but there is no evidence that there is contract.

“The work is slow, Federal Government should come to our aid and make the road smooth even if it is palliative work. We are really suffering and my car is always going to the mechanic,’’ he said.

Mr Matthew Alatise, Chairman of Atura Unit of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), commended progress of work on site but called for increased pace of work.

“We are here every day and I think the work is progressing but we want government to put in more efforts because we are really suffering,’’ he said.

A Transporter, Mr Victor Fasipe told NAN that the economic loss on the highway was huge due to prolonged travel time and discomfort caused by craters that doted various sections.

“All corners of my car are dented because of these big holes and the journey from Badagry Roundabout here which should not take more than 20 minutes takes about one and half hours.

“I have been robbed three times because of the bad road. If the road is good, there will not be traffic logjam for robbers to operate freely,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Is it a right or a privilege to have access to your partner's phones?

Mr Ndubuisi Onyiogu, a Primary School Teacher in Badagry, other motorists and road users appealed to the Federal Government to increase funding and personnel on site to ensure speedy completion of the project.

Responding to all positions, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti told NAN that all the contractors were on site.

Kuti said: “I can say that work is progressing.’’