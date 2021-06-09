Lai Mohammed demands Twitter, Facebook, Instagram must register in Nigeria

The minister first announced last week that all over-the-top media service and social media operations in the country must be licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The minister reinforced that position during a media briefing on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, as the Federal Government continues to deal with its decision to suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The American microblogging and social networking service was suspended allegedly because it was being used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

Mohammed said on Wednesday the company has reached out to the government for high level talks to resolve the stalemate that has left millions without access to the popular platform.

He accused Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, of helping to fund last year's historic nationwide #EndSARS protest, and faulted Twitter for not removing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the platform despite his inciteful actions.

The minister said the company registering as a business concern in Nigeria is one of the conditions to be fulfilled before suspension can be lifted.