Kingibe says Nigeria’s unity is negotiable

Authors:

bayo wahab

Kingibe advises those seeking secession from Nigeria to consider the implications of leaving and how it would affect them.

Babagana Kingibe
Babagana Kingibe

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babagana Kingibe has dismissed the idea that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

The Nigeria’s envoy to Chad and the Lake Chad basin region while speaking at The Sun Newspaper awards for 2020 in Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021, said the unity of the country like that of a family is negotiable.

Using an analogy of the relationship between couples, Kingibe said once a party feels the union is no longer bearable, it is important for the aggrieved party to consider the pros and cons of his/her choice before making a final decision.

He said, “I was born in Nigeria. I was groomed in Nigeria. I believe in Nigeria. People of my generation believe in Nigeria. We have no doubt about the fact that we have no option, but Nigeria.

“However, I think that a few of my colleagues believe that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. Of course, it is negotiable. Even the unity of a family is negotiable. Even the constitution of husband and wife is negotiable.

“The moment either party feels this union is no longer bearable, that he or she will rather go his/her way. You help them to sit down, consider their condition after a careful and rational examination of the pros and cons of how to be married that they make the decision which suits them best.

“It is not enough to say I do not fare well where I am. So, I am going.”

Kingibe advised those seeking secession from Nigeria to consider the implications of leaving and how it would affect them.

