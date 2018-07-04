news

Heavily armed policemen on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, denied some Nigerians protesting the killings across the country from access to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa.

Organised by Enough Is Enough, a coalition of young Nigerians promoting good governance, the protesters are asking President Buhari to bring an end to the loss of lives in the country.

The group believes that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Buhari has not performed excellently well in his responsibility of protecting the lives of all Nigerians.

There has been an increase in the number of killings in the country in recent times.

An estimated 1,800 Nigerians have been killed by suspected herdsmen and bandits in the country.

This is even as seven police officers were shot dead by armed robbers in the Galadimawa area of Abuja on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Speaking at the Unity Fountain, eccentric artiste, Charly Boy, who spoke in Pidgin urged Nigerians to hold the government to account on the killings across the country.

Dressed in black attires, the protesters proceeded on a peaceful march from the Fountain to the Villa.

It made a stop-over at the National Cenotaph and observed a minute of silence in honour of women and men of the military who have given their lives for the safety of Nigerians before proceeding to the Villa.

ALSO READ: 5 important things Osinbajo said during visit to crisis spot

Same treatment meted out to members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group was served the protesters as Policemen and women blocked the access to President Buhari’s residence.

Speaking at the Villa gate, a member of the BBOG, Aisha Yesufu, reminded the Police officers of the killing of some their colleagues in Abuja due to the “failure of government”.

“Can we see the man that went to every state in the country and cried to be elected as the Commander-in-Chief,” Yesufu demanded.

“Can you tell President Buhari that his employers are out here and they want to see him. We are not demanded anything else than stop the killings now.

“We are tired of burying our citizens. Few days ago, seven of your colleagues were killed while on the line of duty.

“Enough of the president abdicating his responsibility to God. We have all it takes for us to be a great nation. This current administration must protect each and every one of us. It is their primary responsibility and we will hold them accountable,” she stated.

President Buhari had since ordered the deployment of more security personnel to the troubled areas.

This is even as the President believes the herdsmen who are suspected to be carrying pout these killings do not carry arms but sticks and machetes on few occasions.