Police investigating killing of 7 of its men in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force says investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspected killers of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja killed the policemen who were on stop and search duty.

The force spokesman and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Investigation has commenced into the killing of the seven policemen by armed bandits,” he said.

Moshood said that the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

NAN recalls that residents of Galadimawa had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents in the area.

The activities of armed robbers had led to the deployment of more policemen to the community by the police in the FCT.