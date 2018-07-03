Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police investigating killing of 7 of its men in Abuja

In Abuja Police investigating killing of 7 officers – Spokesman

Gunmen reportedly killed the policemen who were on stop and search duty on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

  • Published:
Police investigating killing of 7 of its men in Abuja play

Men of the Nigerian police force (Ilustration)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force says investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspected killers of seven policemen in Galadimawa area of Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that suspected gunmen on Monday night at a roundabout in Galadimawa area of Abuja killed the  policemen who were on stop and search duty.

The force spokesman and  Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police,  Jimoh Moshood,  made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Investigation has commenced into the killing of the seven policemen by armed bandits,” he said.

Moshood said that the force would not leave any stone unturned in  bringing  the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

ALSO READ: Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim over police protest

NAN recalls that residents of Galadimawa had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents  in the area.

The activities of armed robbers  had led to the deployment of more policemen to the community by the police in the FCT.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris The moment mobile policemen called IGP 'a thief' in Maiduguri
#EndSARS Buhari working on making Police unit responsible - Osinbajo
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
Boss Mustapha Collaborate to end security challenges: SGF tells security agencies
Suleiman Abba Remuneration not a problem of NPF — ex IGP
In Borno Police hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries

Local

French President, Emmanuel Macron arrives Nigeria
Emmanuel Macron French President arrives Nigeria
Gani Adams says FG cannot handle Fulani herdsmen
Fulani Herdsmen Gani Adams says FG cannot handle group
Senate to revisit calls for state police
Bukola Saraki Senate to revisit calls for state police
Obasanjo gets facilitator job at Open University
Obasanjo Open University employs OBJ as facilitator