Keyamo: 'Twitter has agreed to all the conditions federal government gave them'

The federal government suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021, after a couple of the president's tweets were deleted.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, recently disclosed that Twitter has met 10 of the 12 conditions it was given.

Keyamo, who is a member of the federal government committee negotiating with Twitter, told ChannelsTV on Sunday that Twitter has now made significant concessions.

He also justified the president's ban of the social media company.

“The reason the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country.

“That recalibration, we have started it and the president graciously added me to the committee.

“We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfill for us to lift the suspension.

“It was Twitter that reached out to the federal government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the federal government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions,” Keyamo said.