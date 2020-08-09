The late politician was buried at his Ijebu-Igbo home at 12:55 on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

According to ThePunch, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun had earlier visited the late politician’s home on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, the governor described Kashamu’s death as a devastating national loss.

The governor also described Kashamu as a reputable philanthropist in Ogun State.

The remains of the late lawmaker reportedly arrived from Lagos on Saturday night in Ogun for burial.

Kashamu died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from coronavirus complications at the age of 62.

The late politician, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019 in the eighth assembly, died at the First Cardiology Consultant in Ikoyi.