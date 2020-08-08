Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the death of the former lawmaker, Senator Buruji Kashamu as a devastating national loss.

Abiodun said the news of Kashamu’s death hit the depth of his being when he received it.

The former lawmaker died from coronavirus complications on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 62.

Reacting to his death in a series of tweets, Governor Abiodun said Ogun State has lost one of its most reputable philanthropists.

He said, “The death of Senator Buruji Kashamu hit the depth of my being when I received the unfortunate news just now".

Kashamu represented Ogun east in the eighth senate.