Kano Govt approves mandatory drug test for political appointees

Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants ‎

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Kano on Thursday.‎

  • Published:
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. play Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants ‎ (Press)

The Kano State ‎Government has approved compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions.

‎He said that the policy was adopted during the state executive council meeting to mitigate drug abuse in the state.‎

‎He said that the policy was adopted during the state executive council meeting to mitigate drug abuse in the state.‎

“”All political appointees, civil servants particularly the ones that are due for promotion and students seeking admission will henceforth undergo compulsory drug test in the state,” he said.

Garba said the council had also approved N332 million for the treatment of malnourished children for the period of six months in 2018.‎

According to him, the council also approved N67.3 million for the construction of drainages in Warkai village in Warawa Local Government Area in order to avert flooding.‎

‎“The council also approved over N240 million for the maintenance, renovation and procurement of diesel for traffic lights and street lights for the months of April, October and June.

‎“The council approved N70 million for electrification works at Kofar-Mata, Sanka and Yakasai quarters in Kano metropolis,” he said.‎

He added that the council approved the release of N16 million for state contingents to participate in the 2018 Agric show in Kano, Nasarawa state.

“Similarly, the council also approved N16 million for equipping and furnishing of Hotoron-Arewa health centre in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s determination to develop infrastructure in the state.

