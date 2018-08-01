Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kano Deputy Governor dumps APC

In Kano Deputy Governor dumps APC

Hafeez Abubakar resigned from the ruling party on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafeez Abubakar has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). play

Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafeez Abubakar

(Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig)

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafeez Abubakar has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar resigned from the ruling party on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Also, the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal both announced their departure on Wednesday.

This is coming a day after Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed left the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the PDP put out a post on Twitter welcoming the Kano Deputy Governor.

The party said “Breaking News! The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar has also dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC), @APCNigeria and has defected to the @OfficialPDPNig. PDP! Power to the people.”

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons why the Senate President dumped APC for PDP

 

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has called on the Senate President to vacate his seat.

The APC chairman said this after a meeting with President Buhari and some Senators from the party on Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Oshiomhole says Senate President should vacate his seat
2019 Presidency Police to arrest anyone who destroys Buhari’s campaign posters
Ortom Court stops lawmakers from impeaching Benue governor
Saraki Senators allegedly plotting to impeach Senate President
Tambuwal Ben Bruce welcomes Sokoto Governor to PDP
APC Party appoints Nabena Acting National Publicity Secretary

Local

President Buhari meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow, at Aso Rock
Buhari President meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow in Aso Rock
Lagos State House of Assembly
In Lagos Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly will converge
Nobody is above the law.
Election Re-ordering Bill Appeal Court gives NASS go-ahead
Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Tambuwal Ben Bruce welcomes Sokoto Governor to PDP