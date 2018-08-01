Kano Deputy Governor dumps APC

news

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Hafeez Abubakar has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar resigned from the ruling party on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Also, the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal both announced their departure on Wednesday.

This is coming a day after Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed left the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the PDP put out a post on Twitter welcoming the Kano Deputy Governor.

The party said “Breaking News! The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar has also dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC), @APCNigeria and has defected to the @OfficialPDPNig. PDP! Power to the people.”

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has called on the Senate President to vacate his seat.

The APC chairman said this after a meeting with President Buhari and some Senators from the party on Wednesday.