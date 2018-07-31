Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Powerful people in Buhari’s govt blocked our efforts - Saraki

Saraki Powerful people in Buhari's govt blocked all efforts to make peace

The Senate President made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen following his resignation from the APC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Powerful people in Buhari’s govt blocked all efforts to make peace - Saraki play

The meeting between President Buhari and Saraki is holding at the presidential villa in Abuja but there are no details on what the meeting is about.

(Twitter/BashirAhmad)

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has given reasons why he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki said that powerful people in President Buhari's government  blocked all his efforts  to make peace.

The Senate President made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen following his resignation from the APC.

Saraki announced his departure from the ruling party on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

According to the Senate President, “…Opportunities to seek redress and correct these anomalies were deliberately blocked as a government-within-a-government had formed an impregnable wall and left in the cold, everyone else who was not recognized as “one of us”. This is why my people, like all self-respecting people would do, decided to seek accommodation elsewhere.”

“All governance principles which were required for a healthy functioning of the party and the government were deliberately violated or undermined. And all entreaties for justice, equity and fairness as basic precondition for peace and unity, not only within the party, but also the country at large, were simply ignored, or employed as additional pretext for further exclusion.

ALSO READ: Is Saraki the smartest politician in the country?

“The experience of my people and associates in the past three years is that they have suffered alienation and have been treated as outsiders in their own party. Thus, many have become disaffected and disenchanted."

The Senate President also announced that he is starting a new political journey with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP welcomes Saraki

Meanwhile, the PDP has welcomed the Senate President back to its fold.

 

In 2015, Saraki and other aggrieved members of the PDP formed the nPDP bloc and moved to the APC.

The Kwara state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has also dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet
3 In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeachedbullet

Related Articles

Saraki PDP, Ben Bruce welcome Senate President
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor dumps APC for PDP
Saraki Senate President finally dumps APC
Kannywood Jihar Kano da kasar Moroco sun rattaba hannu ga yarjejeniyar bunkasa masana'antar fim
Pulse Opinion APC should be ashamed of how it’s treating Gov Ortom
Ekweremadu EFCC interrogates Deputy Senate President over money laundering allegations
Bolaji Abdullahi APC spokesman leaves APC

Local

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay has said that Senate President Bukola Saraki has been the cause of the problems in the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.
Saraki Senate President is the cause of APC’s problems – Itse Sagay
Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has said that the decision of Dr Bukola Saraki,President of the Senate, to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not in anyway affect the party electoral victory in 2019 general elections.
Saraki Senate President's decision to leave will not affect APC – Okorocha
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has alleged that President Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being used as a weapon to silence any form of dissent.
Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being used to silence dissenting voices
Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that he has resigned his membership of the party.
Bolaji Abdullahi I have not resigned from APC — Spokesman