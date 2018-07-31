Powerful people in Buhari’s govt blocked our efforts - Saraki

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has given reasons why he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki said that powerful people in President Buhari's government blocked all his efforts to make peace.

The Senate President made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen following his resignation from the APC.

Saraki announced his departure from the ruling party on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

According to the Senate President, “…Opportunities to seek redress and correct these anomalies were deliberately blocked as a government-within-a-government had formed an impregnable wall and left in the cold, everyone else who was not recognized as “one of us”. This is why my people, like all self-respecting people would do, decided to seek accommodation elsewhere.”

“All governance principles which were required for a healthy functioning of the party and the government were deliberately violated or undermined. And all entreaties for justice, equity and fairness as basic precondition for peace and unity, not only within the party, but also the country at large, were simply ignored, or employed as additional pretext for further exclusion.

ALSO READ: Is Saraki the smartest politician in the country?

“The experience of my people and associates in the past three years is that they have suffered alienation and have been treated as outsiders in their own party. Thus, many have become disaffected and disenchanted."

The Senate President also announced that he is starting a new political journey with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP welcomes Saraki

Meanwhile, the PDP has welcomed the Senate President back to its fold.

— Official PDP Nigeria (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In 2015, Saraki and other aggrieved members of the PDP formed the nPDP bloc and moved to the APC.