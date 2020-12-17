Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released a video to confirm that it was responsible for last week's abduction of school students in Katsina State.

Gunmen invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Friday, December 11, 2020, with at least 400 students unaccounted for a week later.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, claimed responsibility for the attack, but the military dismissed the claim as mischievous.

However, in a video released by the terrorist group and made public on Thursday, December 17, the kidnapped boys were filmed inside what looked like a forest.

One of the boys who spoke in the video begged the government to secure their release from captivity.

"Some of us were killed. Please sir help us immediately. You have to send them the money," he said.

The student also told the government to withdraw security agents trying to rescue them from the terrorists as it'll only worsen the issue.