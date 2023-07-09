ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to JAMB, Kamsiyochukwu emerged as the best candidate in the 2023 UTME.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

Recommended articles

The cash gift was a pledge by the Chief Executive Officer and President of Erisco Foods Limited, Dr Eric Umeofia, who disclosed that Kamsiyochukwu will walk away with ₦2.5 million.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, as the top scorer in the 2023 UTME with a total score of 360.

A breakdown of her score showed that she got 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English to ace the exam in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umeofia, who announced the cash gift during an interview with The Punch, said the administrator of the school, the four subject teachers and two other best students of the school will also be rewarded.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB
Kamsiyochukwu Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB Pulse Nigeria

The school's Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and English teachers would get ₦100,000 each, while the school administrator, Pastor Eze Emmanuel, will smile to the bank with ₦200,000.

Another student of the school, Andrew Imoukhuede, who scored 355, would get ₦100,000, while the student that came third place in the school would get ₦50,000, The Punch reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on his reason for the gesture, the businessman noted that it was to encourage other students to strive for excellence in their studies.

“I am also doing this not because I have a lot, but because my father taught me that giving is the answer to long life and happiness. As this young girl has done well, we want other young ladies to do the same and reduce this country’s problem. The youths are our only hope in this country."

“I am happy that out of the 1.6 million students that sat the examination, she came first. My heart is gladdened. I am particularly happy because she came from Amish town, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

'Amish town was where the civil war ended, where (former president Olusegun) Obasanjo took the surrender of Biafra; that means we are a peace-loving town. People like me and this girl are projecting our village in good light. If we as parents have suffered to send our kids to school, they have to do something to make us happy,” He added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Ex-Ohaneze President-General Joe Irukwu dies at 89

Ex-Ohaneze President-General Joe Irukwu dies at 89

55,000 Nigerians benefit from World Bank/FG APPEALS Project - Coordinator

55,000 Nigerians benefit from World Bank/FG APPEALS Project - Coordinator

Attainment of 8bn world population, a milestone in human devt — UNFPA

Attainment of 8bn world population, a milestone in human devt — UNFPA

NSCIA urges Swedish authorities to stop burning of Quran

NSCIA urges Swedish authorities to stop burning of Quran

FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure

FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure

LG boss lauds Kebbi govt for rescuing 30 banditry victims

LG boss lauds Kebbi govt for rescuing 30 banditry victims

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel