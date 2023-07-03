ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I didn’t forge my UTME result —Ejikeme Mmesoma

Bayo Wahab

Ejikeme in a viral video on Monday, July 3, 2023, said she's not capable of forging her UTME result.

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]
Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in a statement on Sunday, July 2, 2023, claimed that the student manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362.

The exam body alleged that Ejikeme used the manipulated result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma,” the statement reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the allegation against her, Ejikeme in a viral video on Monday, July 3, 2023, said she's not capable of forging her UTME result.

She explained that the result in which she scored 362 was downloaded from JAMB’s website.

My name is Ejikeme Mmesoma. I’m the owner of this result. I went to the JAMB portal to print this result and this is the result they gave me. This is my aggregate, 362, she said.

“They scan the QR code on my result and it showed a Yoruba name — Omotola Afolabi who scored 138.

“The same Omotola scored 338 when it was rechecked and this evidence showed that there is a problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is exactly how I printed and downloaded it from their site. So saying that I forged my result is what I don’t know and I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my results because I’m not capable of forging my result.”

Meanwhile, the management of Innoson Automobile Company has said that the ₦3 million scholarship awarded to the student would be withdrawn if the student is found guilty of the allegation by JAMB.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I didn’t forge my UTME result —Ejikeme Mmesoma

I didn’t forge my UTME result —Ejikeme Mmesoma

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

Senate to resume sitting on Tuesday after Sallah holiday

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

CBN urges FUTA to adopt e-naira for all financial transactions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

NYSC warns forging certificates to result in 2-3 years jail term

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

BREAKING: Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Ribadu and Service Chiefs

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

We'll withdraw our ₦3m scholarship if Mmesoma is found guilty -  Innoson Motors

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Anambra state investigates suspicious high JAMB score of 362

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu