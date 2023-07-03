I didn’t forge my UTME result —Ejikeme Mmesoma

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) had in a statement on Sunday, July 2, 2023, claimed that the student manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362.

The exam body alleged that Ejikeme used the manipulated result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma,” the statement reads in part.

Reacting to the allegation against her, Ejikeme in a viral video on Monday, July 3, 2023, said she's not capable of forging her UTME result.

She explained that the result in which she scored 362 was downloaded from JAMB’s website.

“My name is Ejikeme Mmesoma. I’m the owner of this result. I went to the JAMB portal to print this result and this is the result they gave me. This is my aggregate, 362, she said.

“They scan the QR code on my result and it showed a Yoruba name — Omotola Afolabi who scored 138.

“The same Omotola scored 338 when it was rechecked and this evidence showed that there is a problem.

“This is exactly how I printed and downloaded it from their site. So saying that I forged my result is what I don’t know and I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my results because I’m not capable of forging my result.”