Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, is ready to offer 'a new lease of life' to kidnappers who abducted students on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, if they change their criminal ways.

Gunmen abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara during an attack that left one student shot to death.

Three staff members and 12 members of their families were also abducted at the school located in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger.

When he visited the school on Wednesday evening, Governor Bello said he won't bow to any ransom demands that might enrich the kidnappers to purchase more weapons.

"The Governor added that he was opened to any other form of negotiations including giving a new lease of life to the bandits who chose to abandon their criminal tendencies and embrace positive and humanistic lifestyle," an official statement read.

The governor consoled the family of the student that was killed during the attack, and assured the relatives of the hostages of their safe return.

He directed that the school be secured and rehabilitation work carried out on its structures.

Signpost of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State [Niger State Government]

The 53-year-old lamented that kidnapping has become too commonplace in the state and called on the Federal Government to do more to curb the spate of insecurity.

Bello met President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday to brief him about the incident, and measures already in place to get the hostages back safely.

The president condemned the abduction of the students as a 'cowardly' attack, and dispatched service chiefs to Niger to coordinate the rescue operation.

A Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno also met Bello in Niger on Wednesday.

Monguno assured the governor that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches will be used to secure the release of the students.

He said President Buhari is determined to employ all necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country.