Kaduna government relaxes night time curfew

The government relaxed the curfew following a meeting held with security agents.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai challenges Senator Shehu Sani’s automatic Senatorial ticket play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@MusadiqZ)

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the night time curfew imposed in some parts of the state with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's senior adviser on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan, residents in the environs can pursue their daily activities until the hours between 10 pm to 5 am.

The decision was taken after a meeting with security agents on the security situation in the state on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

 

According to the statement, the curfew in Kachia Local government area will remain from 5 pm to 6 am until further notice.

The government calls on the residents to be vigilant and also help the government in making peace reign in the state.

The curfew in parts of Kaduna State was imposed following violence that caused at least 77 deaths within a fortnight. The violence started from Kasuwan Magani, where 55 deaths were confirmed, before spreading to Kaduna metropolis where 22 deaths were confirmed.

